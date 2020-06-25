All apartments in Jacksonville
1548 DERRINGER RD
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

1548 DERRINGER RD

1548 Derringer Road · No Longer Available
Location

1548 Derringer Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Huge Beautiful Brick Home on Monument!! Tile Floors in majority of the home!! Fireplace!! Two Car Garage! Huge Backyard!! Washer and Dryer!! COME ON BY, HOME WON'T LAST LONG!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 DERRINGER RD have any available units?
1548 DERRINGER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1548 DERRINGER RD have?
Some of 1548 DERRINGER RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1548 DERRINGER RD currently offering any rent specials?
1548 DERRINGER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 DERRINGER RD pet-friendly?
No, 1548 DERRINGER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1548 DERRINGER RD offer parking?
Yes, 1548 DERRINGER RD offers parking.
Does 1548 DERRINGER RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1548 DERRINGER RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 DERRINGER RD have a pool?
No, 1548 DERRINGER RD does not have a pool.
Does 1548 DERRINGER RD have accessible units?
No, 1548 DERRINGER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 DERRINGER RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1548 DERRINGER RD has units with dishwashers.
