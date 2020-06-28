1546 W 36th St

Amenities

Beautiful Brick 4 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom house - Property Id: 149592



Brick home on a quiet neighborhood street. Spacious kitchen. New Windows throughout, newer air conditioning, newer roof, hardwood laminate floors, tiled wet areas. $40 Application Fee per adult. Close to Downtown Jax and the St. Johns River! Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $900 and Security Deposit: $900. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.

No Pets Allowed



