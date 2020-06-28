All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

1546 W 36th St

1546 36th St W · No Longer Available
Location

1546 36th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful Brick 4 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom house - Property Id: 149592

Brick home on a quiet neighborhood street. Spacious kitchen. New Windows throughout, newer air conditioning, newer roof, hardwood laminate floors, tiled wet areas. $40 Application Fee per adult. Close to Downtown Jax and the St. Johns River! Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $900 and Security Deposit: $900. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149592p
Property Id 149592

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5109396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 W 36th St have any available units?
1546 W 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1546 W 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
1546 W 36th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 W 36th St pet-friendly?
No, 1546 W 36th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1546 W 36th St offer parking?
No, 1546 W 36th St does not offer parking.
Does 1546 W 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1546 W 36th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 W 36th St have a pool?
No, 1546 W 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 1546 W 36th St have accessible units?
No, 1546 W 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 W 36th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1546 W 36th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1546 W 36th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1546 W 36th St has units with air conditioning.
