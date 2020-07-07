Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1545 Steele St.
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1545 Steele St.
1545 Steele Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
1545 Steele Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 Near Edward Waters College - 2/1 Near Edward Waters College
(RLNE5298098)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1545 Steele St. have any available units?
1545 Steele St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1545 Steele St. currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Steele St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Steele St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 Steele St. is pet friendly.
Does 1545 Steele St. offer parking?
No, 1545 Steele St. does not offer parking.
Does 1545 Steele St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Steele St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Steele St. have a pool?
No, 1545 Steele St. does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Steele St. have accessible units?
No, 1545 Steele St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Steele St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 Steele St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 Steele St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1545 Steele St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
