All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1545 Steele St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1545 Steele St.
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

1545 Steele St.

1545 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1545 Steele Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 Near Edward Waters College - 2/1 Near Edward Waters College

(RLNE5298098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Steele St. have any available units?
1545 Steele St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1545 Steele St. currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Steele St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Steele St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 Steele St. is pet friendly.
Does 1545 Steele St. offer parking?
No, 1545 Steele St. does not offer parking.
Does 1545 Steele St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Steele St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Steele St. have a pool?
No, 1545 Steele St. does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Steele St. have accessible units?
No, 1545 Steele St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Steele St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 Steele St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 Steele St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1545 Steele St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia