Jacksonville, FL
1533 PULLEN RD
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

1533 PULLEN RD

1533 Pullen Road · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

1533 Pullen Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Love Grove-Riviera Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SOUTHSIDE - NEAR MEMORIAL HOSPITAL (32216) - Downstairs Patio Apartment - Living Room / Dining Room Combo - CH&A - Carpet - Blinds - Kitchen Equipped - Patio - Off Street Parking ALL RENTS SUBJECT TO WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE CHARGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 PULLEN RD have any available units?
1533 PULLEN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 PULLEN RD have?
Some of 1533 PULLEN RD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 PULLEN RD currently offering any rent specials?
1533 PULLEN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 PULLEN RD pet-friendly?
No, 1533 PULLEN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1533 PULLEN RD offer parking?
Yes, 1533 PULLEN RD offers parking.
Does 1533 PULLEN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 PULLEN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 PULLEN RD have a pool?
No, 1533 PULLEN RD does not have a pool.
Does 1533 PULLEN RD have accessible units?
No, 1533 PULLEN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 PULLEN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 PULLEN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
