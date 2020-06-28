All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

1530 Ryar Rd 2

1530 Ryar Road
Location

1530 Ryar Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Love Grove-Riviera Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom spacious and quiet apartment - Property Id: 149588

Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in a quiet neighborhood. New beautiful faux marble flooring throughout, updated bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Brand new central A/C. Brand new washer and dryer in the unit. Close to shopping and major highways. $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $750 and Security Deposit: $750. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays electric only. Water and sewer included in rent. Call us today to schedule your appointment!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149588p
Property Id 149588

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5109399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Ryar Rd 2 have any available units?
1530 Ryar Rd 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 Ryar Rd 2 have?
Some of 1530 Ryar Rd 2's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Ryar Rd 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Ryar Rd 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Ryar Rd 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Ryar Rd 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1530 Ryar Rd 2 offer parking?
No, 1530 Ryar Rd 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Ryar Rd 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 Ryar Rd 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Ryar Rd 2 have a pool?
No, 1530 Ryar Rd 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Ryar Rd 2 have accessible units?
No, 1530 Ryar Rd 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Ryar Rd 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Ryar Rd 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
