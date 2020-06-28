1530 Ryar Rd 2

Amenities

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom spacious and quiet apartment - Property Id: 149588



Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in a quiet neighborhood. New beautiful faux marble flooring throughout, updated bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Brand new central A/C. Brand new washer and dryer in the unit. Close to shopping and major highways. $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $750 and Security Deposit: $750. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays electric only. Water and sewer included in rent. Call us today to schedule your appointment!

No Pets Allowed



