Last updated May 7 2020 at 2:35 PM

1530 Mount Herman Street

1530 Mount Herman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1530 Mount Herman Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Welcome home to this renovated and professionally managed home. Features A/C, fridge, stove, fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and bath. The application? can be made online. First Month and Security Deposit to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Mount Herman Street have any available units?
1530 Mount Herman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 Mount Herman Street have?
Some of 1530 Mount Herman Street's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Mount Herman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Mount Herman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Mount Herman Street pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Mount Herman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1530 Mount Herman Street offer parking?
No, 1530 Mount Herman Street does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Mount Herman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Mount Herman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Mount Herman Street have a pool?
No, 1530 Mount Herman Street does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Mount Herman Street have accessible units?
No, 1530 Mount Herman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Mount Herman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Mount Herman Street does not have units with dishwashers.

