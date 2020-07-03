1530 Mount Herman Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Mid-Westside
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Welcome home to this renovated and professionally managed home. Features A/C, fridge, stove, fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and bath. The application? can be made online. First Month and Security Deposit to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1530 Mount Herman Street have any available units?
1530 Mount Herman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.