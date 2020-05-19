All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1529 PULLEN RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1529 PULLEN RD
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

1529 PULLEN RD

1529 Pullen Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1529 Pullen Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Love Grove-Riviera Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SOUTHSIDE - NEAR MEMORIAL HOSPITAL (32216) - Downstairs Patio Apartment - Living Room / Dining Room Combo - CH&A - Carpet - Blinds - Kitchen Equipped - Patio - Off Street Parking. ALL RENTS SUBJECT TO WATER/SEWER/WATER CHARGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 PULLEN RD have any available units?
1529 PULLEN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 PULLEN RD have?
Some of 1529 PULLEN RD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 PULLEN RD currently offering any rent specials?
1529 PULLEN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 PULLEN RD pet-friendly?
No, 1529 PULLEN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1529 PULLEN RD offer parking?
Yes, 1529 PULLEN RD offers parking.
Does 1529 PULLEN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 PULLEN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 PULLEN RD have a pool?
No, 1529 PULLEN RD does not have a pool.
Does 1529 PULLEN RD have accessible units?
No, 1529 PULLEN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 PULLEN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 PULLEN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia