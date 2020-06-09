Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1529 MCDUFF AVE S
1529 MCDUFF AVE S
1529 Mcduff Ave S
No Longer Available
Location
1529 Mcduff Ave S, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2/1downstaris apartment in RIVERSIDE. Conveniently located between five points and The Shoppes of Avondale.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE S have any available units?
1529 MCDUFF AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1529 MCDUFF AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
1529 MCDUFF AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 MCDUFF AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 1529 MCDUFF AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 1529 MCDUFF AVE S offers parking.
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 MCDUFF AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE S have a pool?
No, 1529 MCDUFF AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE S have accessible units?
No, 1529 MCDUFF AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 MCDUFF AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1529 MCDUFF AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
