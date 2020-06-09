All apartments in Jacksonville
1529 MCDUFF AVE S
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:44 AM

1529 MCDUFF AVE S

1529 Mcduff Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Mcduff Ave S, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Charming 2/1downstaris apartment in RIVERSIDE. Conveniently located between five points and The Shoppes of Avondale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE S have any available units?
1529 MCDUFF AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1529 MCDUFF AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
1529 MCDUFF AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 MCDUFF AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 1529 MCDUFF AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 1529 MCDUFF AVE S offers parking.
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 MCDUFF AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE S have a pool?
No, 1529 MCDUFF AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE S have accessible units?
No, 1529 MCDUFF AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 MCDUFF AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1529 MCDUFF AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
