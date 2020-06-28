Rent Calculator
1529 MCDUFF AVE
1529 MCDUFF AVE
1529 South Mcduff Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1529 South Mcduff Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside
Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious apartment in RIVERSIDE that is walking distance to the river. This unit is very spacious and has hard wood floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE have any available units?
1529 MCDUFF AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1529 MCDUFF AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1529 MCDUFF AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 MCDUFF AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1529 MCDUFF AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE offer parking?
No, 1529 MCDUFF AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 MCDUFF AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE have a pool?
No, 1529 MCDUFF AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE have accessible units?
No, 1529 MCDUFF AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 MCDUFF AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1529 MCDUFF AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1529 MCDUFF AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
