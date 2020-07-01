Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
/
1526 West 14th Street
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1526 West 14th Street
1526 West 14th Street
Location
1526 West 14th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is being renovated and will feature new appliances, central heating/air. Home also features large living room, dining room, W/D hookups, etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1526 West 14th Street have any available units?
1526 West 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1526 West 14th Street have?
Some of 1526 West 14th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1526 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1526 West 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1526 West 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1526 West 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1526 West 14th Street offers parking.
Does 1526 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 West 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 West 14th Street have a pool?
No, 1526 West 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1526 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 1526 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1526 West 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
