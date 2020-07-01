1526 West 14th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is being renovated and will feature new appliances, central heating/air. Home also features large living room, dining room, W/D hookups, etc.