1525 N PEARL ST.

1525 North Pearl Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Springfield
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Highly desirable location in Historic Springfield. Updated kitchen, baths, amazing views on front or rear balconies. Fenced backyard. Rear entry/off street parking possible. This will go fast! Call agent for showings!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)