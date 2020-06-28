All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like
1525 N PEARL ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1525 N PEARL ST
Last updated May 11 2020 at 1:17 AM

1525 N PEARL ST

1525 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1525 North Pearl Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Highly desirable location in Historic Springfield. Updated kitchen, baths, amazing views on front or rear balconies. Fenced backyard. Rear entry/off street parking possible. This will go fast! Call agent for showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Similar Listings

Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lost Lake Apartments
8681 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1525 N PEARL ST have any available units?
1525 N PEARL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1525 N PEARL ST currently offering any rent specials?
1525 N PEARL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 N PEARL ST pet-friendly?
No, 1525 N PEARL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1525 N PEARL ST offer parking?
Yes, 1525 N PEARL ST offers parking.
Does 1525 N PEARL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 N PEARL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 N PEARL ST have a pool?
No, 1525 N PEARL ST does not have a pool.
Does 1525 N PEARL ST have accessible units?
No, 1525 N PEARL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 N PEARL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 N PEARL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 N PEARL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 N PEARL ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 BedroomsJacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly PlacesJacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwoodBaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwoodSecret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville UniversityUniversity of North FloridaFlorida State College at JacksonvilleCollege of Coastal Georgia