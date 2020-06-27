All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

1523 GOLF FOREST DR

1523 Golf Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1523 Golf Forest Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 GOLF FOREST DR have any available units?
1523 GOLF FOREST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1523 GOLF FOREST DR currently offering any rent specials?
1523 GOLF FOREST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 GOLF FOREST DR pet-friendly?
No, 1523 GOLF FOREST DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1523 GOLF FOREST DR offer parking?
Yes, 1523 GOLF FOREST DR offers parking.
Does 1523 GOLF FOREST DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 GOLF FOREST DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 GOLF FOREST DR have a pool?
No, 1523 GOLF FOREST DR does not have a pool.
Does 1523 GOLF FOREST DR have accessible units?
No, 1523 GOLF FOREST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 GOLF FOREST DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 GOLF FOREST DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1523 GOLF FOREST DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1523 GOLF FOREST DR does not have units with air conditioning.
