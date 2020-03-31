1522 West 25th Street - 1

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Newly renovated duplex. This home is ready for immediate move in. New flooring throughout. Freshly Painted, Washer included. Section 8 vouchers are not accepted at this time. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant pays first month's rent upon move-in.



Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of income of 3X rent, NO eviction or felonies in past 7 yrs! Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and complete rental application. NO PETS ALLOWED.



Call Jill at show contact info , to schedule a tour today!

