Jacksonville, FL
1522 W. 22nd St.
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:41 PM
1 of 7
1522 W. 22nd St.
1522 West 22nd Street
·
No Longer Available
1522 West 22nd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
3/1 house, double lot, CENTRAL A/C - Cute 3 bedroom / 1 bath home with huge yard. Includes appliance plus central heat and air.
(RLNE5062693)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1522 W. 22nd St. have any available units?
1522 W. 22nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1522 W. 22nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1522 W. 22nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 W. 22nd St. pet-friendly?
No, 1522 W. 22nd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1522 W. 22nd St. offer parking?
No, 1522 W. 22nd St. does not offer parking.
Does 1522 W. 22nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 W. 22nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 W. 22nd St. have a pool?
No, 1522 W. 22nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1522 W. 22nd St. have accessible units?
No, 1522 W. 22nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 W. 22nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 W. 22nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 W. 22nd St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1522 W. 22nd St. has units with air conditioning.
