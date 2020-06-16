All apartments in Jacksonville
1521 West 34th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:03 AM

1521 West 34th Street

1521 West 34th Street · (954) 830-4727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1521 West 34th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Located in the Moncrief Park neighborhood, this recently remodeled 4BD/2BA home features new paint, flooring. new appliances, W/D hookups, central heat/air and off street parking. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Application fee of $30 per adult and all applicants 18 and over must submit application and be on lease.

Qualifications
No evictions/filings in the past 3 years, no existing landlord debt
No felonies involving weapons, distribution, violence or of sexual nature
2.5x the rent in bring home(net) income
verifiable rental history in good standing
1 pet limit, breed/weight restrictions apply

See other properties at http://managementjax.com/...
Newly remodeled nice 4BD/2BA family home. Home features new paint, flooring, and appliances. W/D hookups and off street parking. Hurry, won't last long!

Rental Features:

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
hookupsOven
range
Heat - electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 West 34th Street have any available units?
1521 West 34th Street has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 West 34th Street have?
Some of 1521 West 34th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 West 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1521 West 34th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 West 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 West 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1521 West 34th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1521 West 34th Street does offer parking.
Does 1521 West 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 West 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 West 34th Street have a pool?
No, 1521 West 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1521 West 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 1521 West 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 West 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 West 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
