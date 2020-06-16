1521 West 34th Street

Amenities
Located in the Moncrief Park neighborhood, this recently remodeled 4BD/2BA home features new paint, flooring. new appliances, W/D hookups, central heat/air and off street parking. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.
Application fee of $30 per adult and all applicants 18 and over must submit application and be on lease.
Qualifications
No evictions/filings in the past 3 years, no existing landlord debt
No felonies involving weapons, distribution, violence or of sexual nature
2.5x the rent in bring home(net) income
verifiable rental history in good standing
1 pet limit, breed/weight restrictions apply
Newly remodeled nice 4BD/2BA family home. Home features new paint, flooring, and appliances. W/D hookups and off street parking. Hurry, won't last long!
Rental Features:
Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
hookupsOven
range
Heat - electric