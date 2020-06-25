All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1520 West 25th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1520 West 25th Street
Last updated November 10 2019 at 3:39 AM

1520 West 25th Street

1520 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Moncrief Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1520 West 25th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Newly renovated duplex. This home is ready for immediate move in. New flooring throughout. Freshly Painted, Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn.
Section 8 NOT accepted

Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of income of 2.5X rent, NO eviction or felonies in past 7 yrs! Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and complete rental application. NO PETS ALLOWED.

We have other properties....
https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/

Online Application
https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 West 25th Street have any available units?
1520 West 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 West 25th Street have?
Some of 1520 West 25th Street's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 West 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1520 West 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 West 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1520 West 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1520 West 25th Street offer parking?
No, 1520 West 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1520 West 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 West 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 West 25th Street have a pool?
No, 1520 West 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1520 West 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 1520 West 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 West 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 West 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia