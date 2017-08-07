All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 15 2020

1519 AZALEA TER

1519 Azalea Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1519 Azalea Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Upstairs unit, ch/a, hard wood floors, no pets, not evictions, one covered unassigned parking spot and water and sewer included in rents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 AZALEA TER have any available units?
1519 AZALEA TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 AZALEA TER have?
Some of 1519 AZALEA TER's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 AZALEA TER currently offering any rent specials?
1519 AZALEA TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 AZALEA TER pet-friendly?
No, 1519 AZALEA TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1519 AZALEA TER offer parking?
Yes, 1519 AZALEA TER offers parking.
Does 1519 AZALEA TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 AZALEA TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 AZALEA TER have a pool?
No, 1519 AZALEA TER does not have a pool.
Does 1519 AZALEA TER have accessible units?
No, 1519 AZALEA TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 AZALEA TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 AZALEA TER does not have units with dishwashers.
