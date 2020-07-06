Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1517 ROGERO RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1517 ROGERO RD
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1517 ROGERO RD
1517 Rogero Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1517 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
ADORABLE 3 BED 1 BATH CORNER LOT HOME WITH LOTS OF PARKING. CAN BE USED FOR A BUSINESS ALSO FOR $1200 PER MONTH. HAS LARGE GREAT ROOM, TILE. ONLY 1 PET ALLOWED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit:
1
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1517 ROGERO RD have any available units?
1517 ROGERO RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1517 ROGERO RD have?
Some of 1517 ROGERO RD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1517 ROGERO RD currently offering any rent specials?
1517 ROGERO RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 ROGERO RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1517 ROGERO RD is pet friendly.
Does 1517 ROGERO RD offer parking?
Yes, 1517 ROGERO RD offers parking.
Does 1517 ROGERO RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 ROGERO RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 ROGERO RD have a pool?
No, 1517 ROGERO RD does not have a pool.
Does 1517 ROGERO RD have accessible units?
No, 1517 ROGERO RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 ROGERO RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 ROGERO RD does not have units with dishwashers.
