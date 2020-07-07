All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1517 Logan St

1517 Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1517 Logan Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
New Town

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/15341840ab ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Located on the Westside close to bus stops and downtown Jacksonville. Blinds Granite Countertops Large Backyard Tile Flooring Washer/ Dryer Hookups Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Logan St have any available units?
1517 Logan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Logan St have?
Some of 1517 Logan St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Logan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Logan St pet-friendly?
No, 1517 Logan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1517 Logan St offer parking?
No, 1517 Logan St does not offer parking.
Does 1517 Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 Logan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Logan St have a pool?
No, 1517 Logan St does not have a pool.
Does 1517 Logan St have accessible units?
No, 1517 Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Logan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 Logan St does not have units with dishwashers.

