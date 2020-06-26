Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1515 CHERRY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1515 CHERRY ST
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1515 CHERRY ST
1515 Cherry Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1515 Cherry Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside
Amenities
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RIVERSIDE 1/1 GARAGE APARTMENT. Within walking distance to Willowbranch Park and library. Garage does not convey to tenant. New Carpet, fresh paint, and water is included in the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1515 CHERRY ST have any available units?
1515 CHERRY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1515 CHERRY ST have?
Some of 1515 CHERRY ST's amenities include garage, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1515 CHERRY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1515 CHERRY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 CHERRY ST pet-friendly?
No, 1515 CHERRY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1515 CHERRY ST offer parking?
Yes, 1515 CHERRY ST offers parking.
Does 1515 CHERRY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 CHERRY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 CHERRY ST have a pool?
No, 1515 CHERRY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1515 CHERRY ST have accessible units?
No, 1515 CHERRY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 CHERRY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 CHERRY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia