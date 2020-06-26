All apartments in Jacksonville
1515 CHERRY ST

1515 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Cherry Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RIVERSIDE 1/1 GARAGE APARTMENT. Within walking distance to Willowbranch Park and library. Garage does not convey to tenant. New Carpet, fresh paint, and water is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

