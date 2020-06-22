All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

1514 Ella St

1514 Ella Street · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Ella Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
NAXOS CAPITAL H3 LLC - Property Id: 138963

CALL TODAY OR TEXT!!! (904)862-1486. EASY TO QUALIFY!!! This home has been renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First month $750.00 and Deposit $750.00 PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR VOUCHER
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138963p
Property Id 138963

(RLNE5035552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Ella St have any available units?
1514 Ella St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Ella St have?
Some of 1514 Ella St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Ella St currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Ella St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Ella St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 Ella St is pet friendly.
Does 1514 Ella St offer parking?
No, 1514 Ella St does not offer parking.
Does 1514 Ella St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Ella St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Ella St have a pool?
No, 1514 Ella St does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Ella St have accessible units?
No, 1514 Ella St does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Ella St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 Ella St does not have units with dishwashers.
