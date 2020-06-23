All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

1511 EMPIRE POINT

1511 Empire Point · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Empire Point, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Empire Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
EMPIRE POINT HOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St east, south on I-95, Atlantic Blvd exit, east on Atlantic, left on Empire Point Dr to house on right. All brick, spacious Empire Pt ranch home, 4 BR,3 BA, living room, formal dining room, family room, open kitchen (R/R/DW/MW) w/ breakfast bar, stainless appliances & corian countertops, great room, library, central h&a, 2950 sf, fireplace, 2 car attached garage, large rear deck, W/D hookup, $2200 sec dep, 1 yr lease, lawn service included, may consider pet w/pet fee [ATLB DSW] avail now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 EMPIRE POINT have any available units?
1511 EMPIRE POINT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 EMPIRE POINT have?
Some of 1511 EMPIRE POINT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 EMPIRE POINT currently offering any rent specials?
1511 EMPIRE POINT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 EMPIRE POINT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 EMPIRE POINT is pet friendly.
Does 1511 EMPIRE POINT offer parking?
Yes, 1511 EMPIRE POINT offers parking.
Does 1511 EMPIRE POINT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 EMPIRE POINT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 EMPIRE POINT have a pool?
No, 1511 EMPIRE POINT does not have a pool.
Does 1511 EMPIRE POINT have accessible units?
No, 1511 EMPIRE POINT does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 EMPIRE POINT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 EMPIRE POINT has units with dishwashers.

