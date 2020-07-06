Rent Calculator
1508 W 33rd St
1508 W 33rd St
1508 West 33rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1508 West 33rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/943f15106f ---- Three bedroom newly painted and ready to move in. Spacious Three Bedroom with large living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1508 W 33rd St have any available units?
1508 W 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1508 W 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1508 W 33rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 W 33rd St pet-friendly?
No, 1508 W 33rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1508 W 33rd St offer parking?
No, 1508 W 33rd St does not offer parking.
Does 1508 W 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 W 33rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 W 33rd St have a pool?
No, 1508 W 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1508 W 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 1508 W 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 W 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 W 33rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 W 33rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 W 33rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
