1508 W 33rd St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1508 W 33rd St

1508 West 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1508 West 33rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/943f15106f ---- Three bedroom newly painted and ready to move in. Spacious Three Bedroom with large living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 W 33rd St have any available units?
1508 W 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1508 W 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1508 W 33rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 W 33rd St pet-friendly?
No, 1508 W 33rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1508 W 33rd St offer parking?
No, 1508 W 33rd St does not offer parking.
Does 1508 W 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 W 33rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 W 33rd St have a pool?
No, 1508 W 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1508 W 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 1508 W 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 W 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 W 33rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 W 33rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 W 33rd St does not have units with air conditioning.

