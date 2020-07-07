Rent Calculator
1504 DAKAR ST
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:24 AM
1504 DAKAR ST
1504 Dakar Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1504 Dakar Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1504 DAKAR ST have any available units?
1504 DAKAR ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1504 DAKAR ST currently offering any rent specials?
1504 DAKAR ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 DAKAR ST pet-friendly?
No, 1504 DAKAR ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1504 DAKAR ST offer parking?
No, 1504 DAKAR ST does not offer parking.
Does 1504 DAKAR ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 DAKAR ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 DAKAR ST have a pool?
No, 1504 DAKAR ST does not have a pool.
Does 1504 DAKAR ST have accessible units?
No, 1504 DAKAR ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 DAKAR ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 DAKAR ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 DAKAR ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 DAKAR ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
