Home
Jacksonville, FL
15029 BULOW CREEK DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15029 BULOW CREEK DR
15029 Bulow Creek Drive
No Longer Available
Location
15029 Bulow Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great Location! Huge lot, covered back porch, Big kitchen with eat-in area and plantation shutters. Close to schools. Community with fantastic pool and club amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15029 BULOW CREEK DR have any available units?
15029 BULOW CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15029 BULOW CREEK DR have?
Some of 15029 BULOW CREEK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15029 BULOW CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
15029 BULOW CREEK DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15029 BULOW CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 15029 BULOW CREEK DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 15029 BULOW CREEK DR offer parking?
No, 15029 BULOW CREEK DR does not offer parking.
Does 15029 BULOW CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15029 BULOW CREEK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15029 BULOW CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 15029 BULOW CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 15029 BULOW CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 15029 BULOW CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15029 BULOW CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15029 BULOW CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
St. Marys, GA
