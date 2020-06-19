All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

150 Orangedale Avenue

150 Orangedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

150 Orangedale Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Duval

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Orangedale Avenue have any available units?
150 Orangedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 150 Orangedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
150 Orangedale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Orangedale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Orangedale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 150 Orangedale Avenue offer parking?
No, 150 Orangedale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 150 Orangedale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Orangedale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Orangedale Avenue have a pool?
No, 150 Orangedale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 150 Orangedale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 150 Orangedale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Orangedale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Orangedale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Orangedale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Orangedale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
