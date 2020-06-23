150 Cherokee St

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6c0c2be0f1 ----

Welcome home to this 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex featuring fresh paint, appliances, a spacious back yard, & much more! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Section 8 accepted. Don\'t miss out on this amazing deal, & apply online today! 25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH FULL DEPOSIT PAID BY 4/26



BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com

Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.