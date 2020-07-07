1497 W 23RD ST

1497 West 23rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Moncrief Park
LIGHTNING CARRIER INC - Property Id: 163850
CALL TODAY (954) 945-0566 - EASY TO QUALIFY!!! This home has been renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First month $875.00 and Deposit $875.00.PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS PER PET PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX) WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR VOUCHER
(RLNE5191833)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
