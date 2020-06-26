All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1489 W 5TH ST
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:55 AM

1489 W 5TH ST

1489 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

1489 West 5th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1489 W 5TH ST have any available units?
1489 W 5TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1489 W 5TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1489 W 5TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1489 W 5TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1489 W 5TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1489 W 5TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1489 W 5TH ST offers parking.
Does 1489 W 5TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1489 W 5TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1489 W 5TH ST have a pool?
No, 1489 W 5TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1489 W 5TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1489 W 5TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1489 W 5TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1489 W 5TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1489 W 5TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1489 W 5TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
