All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1483 MYRTLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1483 MYRTLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1483 MYRTLE

1483 Myrtle Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1483 Myrtle Ave N, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1483 MYRTLE have any available units?
1483 MYRTLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1483 MYRTLE currently offering any rent specials?
1483 MYRTLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1483 MYRTLE pet-friendly?
No, 1483 MYRTLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1483 MYRTLE offer parking?
Yes, 1483 MYRTLE offers parking.
Does 1483 MYRTLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1483 MYRTLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1483 MYRTLE have a pool?
No, 1483 MYRTLE does not have a pool.
Does 1483 MYRTLE have accessible units?
No, 1483 MYRTLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1483 MYRTLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1483 MYRTLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1483 MYRTLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1483 MYRTLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia