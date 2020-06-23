Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1483 MYRTLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1483 MYRTLE
1483 Myrtle Ave N
·
No Longer Available
Location
1483 Myrtle Ave N, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1483 MYRTLE have any available units?
1483 MYRTLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1483 MYRTLE currently offering any rent specials?
1483 MYRTLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1483 MYRTLE pet-friendly?
No, 1483 MYRTLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1483 MYRTLE offer parking?
Yes, 1483 MYRTLE offers parking.
Does 1483 MYRTLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1483 MYRTLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1483 MYRTLE have a pool?
No, 1483 MYRTLE does not have a pool.
Does 1483 MYRTLE have accessible units?
No, 1483 MYRTLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1483 MYRTLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1483 MYRTLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1483 MYRTLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1483 MYRTLE does not have units with air conditioning.
