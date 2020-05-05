All apartments in Jacksonville
1480 MITCHELL ST
1480 MITCHELL ST

1480 Mitchell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1480 Mitchell Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H2 LLC - Property Id: 243561

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630.
This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $800.00 and deposit $800.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)

Application fee is $45.00 (non-refundable)
Administration fee is $50.00 after application is approved

Cinthia Vasconcelos
Real Estate Agent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243561
Property Id 243561

(RLNE5794643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 MITCHELL ST have any available units?
1480 MITCHELL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1480 MITCHELL ST have?
Some of 1480 MITCHELL ST's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1480 MITCHELL ST currently offering any rent specials?
1480 MITCHELL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 MITCHELL ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1480 MITCHELL ST is pet friendly.
Does 1480 MITCHELL ST offer parking?
No, 1480 MITCHELL ST does not offer parking.
Does 1480 MITCHELL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1480 MITCHELL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 MITCHELL ST have a pool?
No, 1480 MITCHELL ST does not have a pool.
Does 1480 MITCHELL ST have accessible units?
No, 1480 MITCHELL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 MITCHELL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1480 MITCHELL ST does not have units with dishwashers.

