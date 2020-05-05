1480 Mitchell Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Moncrief Park
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H2 LLC - Property Id: 243561
CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630. This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $800.00 and deposit $800.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
Application fee is $45.00 (non-refundable) Administration fee is $50.00 after application is approved
Cinthia Vasconcelos Real Estate Agent Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243561 Property Id 243561
(RLNE5794643)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1480 MITCHELL ST have any available units?
1480 MITCHELL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.