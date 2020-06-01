All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:13 PM

1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD

1478 Riverplace Boulevard · (904) 241-3141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1478 Riverplace Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 904 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1359 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo on the 9th floor of San Marco Place. Enjoy the stunning view of downtown Jacksonville from your private balcony. Luxury living with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gated parking garage with 2 designated parking spaces, and extra storage unit. Amenities include concierge desk, fitness center with sauna, hot tub, pool, tennis courts, club house, and billiards table. Walk to nearby restaurants and the Sky Way. *No pets please. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD have any available units?
1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD have?
Some of 1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD does offer parking.
Does 1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD has a pool.
Does 1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD has units with dishwashers.
