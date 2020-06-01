1478 RIVERPLACE BLVD

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo on the 9th floor of San Marco Place. Enjoy the stunning view of downtown Jacksonville from your private balcony. Luxury living with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gated parking garage with 2 designated parking spaces, and extra storage unit. Amenities include concierge desk, fitness center with sauna, hot tub, pool, tennis courts, club house, and billiards table. Walk to nearby restaurants and the Sky Way. *No pets please. Available July 1st.