Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1474 PITNEY CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1474 PITNEY CIR
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1474 PITNEY CIR
1474 Pitney Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Regency
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1474 Pitney Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath over 1000 square foot condo in pristine condition! close to shops
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1474 PITNEY CIR have any available units?
1474 PITNEY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1474 PITNEY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1474 PITNEY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1474 PITNEY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1474 PITNEY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1474 PITNEY CIR offer parking?
No, 1474 PITNEY CIR does not offer parking.
Does 1474 PITNEY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1474 PITNEY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1474 PITNEY CIR have a pool?
Yes, 1474 PITNEY CIR has a pool.
Does 1474 PITNEY CIR have accessible units?
No, 1474 PITNEY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1474 PITNEY CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1474 PITNEY CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1474 PITNEY CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1474 PITNEY CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia