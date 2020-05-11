All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1474 PITNEY CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1474 PITNEY CIR
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

1474 PITNEY CIR

1474 Pitney Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Regency
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1474 Pitney Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath over 1000 square foot condo in pristine condition! close to shops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1474 PITNEY CIR have any available units?
1474 PITNEY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1474 PITNEY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1474 PITNEY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1474 PITNEY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1474 PITNEY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1474 PITNEY CIR offer parking?
No, 1474 PITNEY CIR does not offer parking.
Does 1474 PITNEY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1474 PITNEY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1474 PITNEY CIR have a pool?
Yes, 1474 PITNEY CIR has a pool.
Does 1474 PITNEY CIR have accessible units?
No, 1474 PITNEY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1474 PITNEY CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1474 PITNEY CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1474 PITNEY CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1474 PITNEY CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia