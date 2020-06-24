Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1473 STATE ST W
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:04 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1473 STATE ST W
1473 State St W
·
No Longer Available
Location
1473 State St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
New Town
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful spacious home ready for you to call home! Gorgeous hardwood floors and a desirable location in the heart of Jacksonville.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1473 STATE ST W have any available units?
1473 STATE ST W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1473 STATE ST W currently offering any rent specials?
1473 STATE ST W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1473 STATE ST W pet-friendly?
No, 1473 STATE ST W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1473 STATE ST W offer parking?
Yes, 1473 STATE ST W offers parking.
Does 1473 STATE ST W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1473 STATE ST W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1473 STATE ST W have a pool?
No, 1473 STATE ST W does not have a pool.
Does 1473 STATE ST W have accessible units?
No, 1473 STATE ST W does not have accessible units.
Does 1473 STATE ST W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1473 STATE ST W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1473 STATE ST W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1473 STATE ST W does not have units with air conditioning.
