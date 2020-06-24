All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1473 STATE ST W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1473 STATE ST W
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:04 AM

1473 STATE ST W

1473 State St W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1473 State St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
New Town

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful spacious home ready for you to call home! Gorgeous hardwood floors and a desirable location in the heart of Jacksonville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1473 STATE ST W have any available units?
1473 STATE ST W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1473 STATE ST W currently offering any rent specials?
1473 STATE ST W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1473 STATE ST W pet-friendly?
No, 1473 STATE ST W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1473 STATE ST W offer parking?
Yes, 1473 STATE ST W offers parking.
Does 1473 STATE ST W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1473 STATE ST W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1473 STATE ST W have a pool?
No, 1473 STATE ST W does not have a pool.
Does 1473 STATE ST W have accessible units?
No, 1473 STATE ST W does not have accessible units.
Does 1473 STATE ST W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1473 STATE ST W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1473 STATE ST W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1473 STATE ST W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia