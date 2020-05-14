All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1470 E 30TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1470 E 30TH ST
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

1470 E 30TH ST

1470 East 30th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1470 East 30th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Longbranch

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. Central heat and air. Laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 E 30TH ST have any available units?
1470 E 30TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1470 E 30TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1470 E 30TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 E 30TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1470 E 30TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1470 E 30TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1470 E 30TH ST offers parking.
Does 1470 E 30TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1470 E 30TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 E 30TH ST have a pool?
No, 1470 E 30TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1470 E 30TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1470 E 30TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 E 30TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1470 E 30TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1470 E 30TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1470 E 30TH ST has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia