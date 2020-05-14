Rent Calculator
1470 E 30TH ST
1470 East 30th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1470 East 30th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Longbranch
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. Central heat and air. Laundry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1470 E 30TH ST have any available units?
1470 E 30TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1470 E 30TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1470 E 30TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 E 30TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1470 E 30TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1470 E 30TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1470 E 30TH ST offers parking.
Does 1470 E 30TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1470 E 30TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 E 30TH ST have a pool?
No, 1470 E 30TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1470 E 30TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1470 E 30TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 E 30TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1470 E 30TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1470 E 30TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1470 E 30TH ST has units with air conditioning.
