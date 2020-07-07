All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 147 Annandale Drive East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
147 Annandale Drive East
Last updated January 11 2020 at 4:39 PM

147 Annandale Drive East

147 Annandale Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

147 Annandale Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Annandale Drive East have any available units?
147 Annandale Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 147 Annandale Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
147 Annandale Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Annandale Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 147 Annandale Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 147 Annandale Drive East offer parking?
No, 147 Annandale Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 147 Annandale Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Annandale Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Annandale Drive East have a pool?
Yes, 147 Annandale Drive East has a pool.
Does 147 Annandale Drive East have accessible units?
No, 147 Annandale Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Annandale Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 Annandale Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Annandale Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Annandale Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia