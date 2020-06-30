Rent Calculator
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM
1 of 8
1469 E. 9th St.
1469 East 9th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1469 East 9th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Fairfield
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath house with fenced yard - Make this cozy 2 bed 1 bath house with fenced yard your next home
(RLNE5623512)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1469 E. 9th St. have any available units?
1469 E. 9th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1469 E. 9th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1469 E. 9th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1469 E. 9th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1469 E. 9th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1469 E. 9th St. offer parking?
No, 1469 E. 9th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1469 E. 9th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1469 E. 9th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1469 E. 9th St. have a pool?
No, 1469 E. 9th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1469 E. 9th St. have accessible units?
No, 1469 E. 9th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1469 E. 9th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1469 E. 9th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1469 E. 9th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1469 E. 9th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
