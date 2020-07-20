14680 Littleleaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning Nearly New Bartram Park Preserve Luxury Home! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10, 2019:



The absolutely gorgeous nearly new home features a 2 story foyer, gourmet kitchen w/ upgraded stainless appliances & granite counter tops, built-in water filtration system, upgraded light fixtures, spacious laundry room w/ included washer/dryer, downstairs master bedroom suite, garden master bathroom w/ dual sink vanity & frameless shower, upstairs loft/bonus room, spacious screened in porch and so much more.



The Bartram Park Preserve community features fantastic amenities including a beautiful pool, clubhouse, fitness center & playground.



