14680 Littleleaf Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

14680 Littleleaf Drive

14680 Littleleaf Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14680 Littleleaf Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Nearly New Bartram Park Preserve Luxury Home! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10, 2019:

The absolutely gorgeous nearly new home features a 2 story foyer, gourmet kitchen w/ upgraded stainless appliances & granite counter tops, built-in water filtration system, upgraded light fixtures, spacious laundry room w/ included washer/dryer, downstairs master bedroom suite, garden master bathroom w/ dual sink vanity & frameless shower, upstairs loft/bonus room, spacious screened in porch and so much more.

The Bartram Park Preserve community features fantastic amenities including a beautiful pool, clubhouse, fitness center & playground.

(RLNE3846730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14680 Littleleaf Drive have any available units?
14680 Littleleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14680 Littleleaf Drive have?
Some of 14680 Littleleaf Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14680 Littleleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14680 Littleleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14680 Littleleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14680 Littleleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14680 Littleleaf Drive offer parking?
No, 14680 Littleleaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14680 Littleleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14680 Littleleaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14680 Littleleaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14680 Littleleaf Drive has a pool.
Does 14680 Littleleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 14680 Littleleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14680 Littleleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14680 Littleleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
