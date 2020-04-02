All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 14672 FALLING WATERS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
14672 FALLING WATERS DR
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

14672 FALLING WATERS DR

14672 Falling Waters Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14672 Falling Waters Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
sauna
tennis court
Enjoy the beautiful neighborhood of Bartram Springs community with one of the top rated elementary school and great amenities featuring Clubhouse; Club Pool; Children's Pool; Sauna; Tennis Court(s); Basket Ball Court(s); Soccer Field(s); Playground; Dock/Pier; Exercise Room and more. Great home. great location..This beautiful home welcomes you to a formal living room, formal dining room, family room with open kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bath, rectified tiled floors throughout, Gas range, microwave, refrigerator, washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14672 FALLING WATERS DR have any available units?
14672 FALLING WATERS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14672 FALLING WATERS DR have?
Some of 14672 FALLING WATERS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14672 FALLING WATERS DR currently offering any rent specials?
14672 FALLING WATERS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14672 FALLING WATERS DR pet-friendly?
No, 14672 FALLING WATERS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14672 FALLING WATERS DR offer parking?
No, 14672 FALLING WATERS DR does not offer parking.
Does 14672 FALLING WATERS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14672 FALLING WATERS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14672 FALLING WATERS DR have a pool?
Yes, 14672 FALLING WATERS DR has a pool.
Does 14672 FALLING WATERS DR have accessible units?
No, 14672 FALLING WATERS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14672 FALLING WATERS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14672 FALLING WATERS DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia