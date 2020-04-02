14672 FALLING WATERS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool sauna tennis court

Enjoy the beautiful neighborhood of Bartram Springs community with one of the top rated elementary school and great amenities featuring Clubhouse; Club Pool; Children's Pool; Sauna; Tennis Court(s); Basket Ball Court(s); Soccer Field(s); Playground; Dock/Pier; Exercise Room and more. Great home. great location..This beautiful home welcomes you to a formal living room, formal dining room, family room with open kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bath, rectified tiled floors throughout, Gas range, microwave, refrigerator, washer/dryer.