14672 FALLING WATERS DR

Amenities
Enjoy the beautiful neighborhood of Bartram Springs community with one of the top rated elementary school and great amenities featuring Clubhouse; Club Pool; Children's Pool; Sauna; Tennis Court(s); Basket Ball Court(s); Soccer Field(s); Playground; Dock/Pier; Exercise Room and more. Great home. great location..This beautiful home welcomes you to a formal living room, formal dining room, family room with open kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bath, rectified tiled floors throughout, Gas range, microwave, refrigerator, washer/dryer.