1465 Ellis Trace Dr W
1465 Ellis Trace Dr W

1465 Ellis Trace Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

1465 Ellis Trace Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
SECTION 8 OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W have any available units?
1465 Ellis Trace Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W have?
Some of 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
1465 Ellis Trace Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W pet-friendly?
No, 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W offer parking?
No, 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W does not offer parking.
Does 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W have a pool?
No, 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W have accessible units?
No, 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W does not have units with dishwashers.

