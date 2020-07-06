Rent Calculator
1465 Ellis Trace Dr W
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:45 PM
1465 Ellis Trace Dr W
1465 Ellis Trace Drive West
·
No Longer Available
1465 Ellis Trace Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
SECTION 8 OK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W have any available units?
1465 Ellis Trace Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W have?
Some of 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
1465 Ellis Trace Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W pet-friendly?
No, 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W offer parking?
No, 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W does not offer parking.
Does 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W have a pool?
No, 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W have accessible units?
No, 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 Ellis Trace Dr W does not have units with dishwashers.
