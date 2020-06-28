Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1464 HOLMESDALE RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1464 HOLMESDALE RD
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1464 HOLMESDALE RD
1464 Holmesdale Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Southside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1464 Holmesdale Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside
Amenities
carport
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
ST. NICK / NEAR SAN MARCO (32207) - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Upstairs apartment- - Combination Living Room & Dining Room - Carpet - CH&A - Kitchen Equipped - Carport - Storage - Near Beach Blvd. & Atlantic Blvd. Split. ALL RENTS SUBJECT TO WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE CHARGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1464 HOLMESDALE RD have any available units?
1464 HOLMESDALE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1464 HOLMESDALE RD have?
Some of 1464 HOLMESDALE RD's amenities include carport, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1464 HOLMESDALE RD currently offering any rent specials?
1464 HOLMESDALE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1464 HOLMESDALE RD pet-friendly?
No, 1464 HOLMESDALE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1464 HOLMESDALE RD offer parking?
Yes, 1464 HOLMESDALE RD offers parking.
Does 1464 HOLMESDALE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1464 HOLMESDALE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1464 HOLMESDALE RD have a pool?
No, 1464 HOLMESDALE RD does not have a pool.
Does 1464 HOLMESDALE RD have accessible units?
No, 1464 HOLMESDALE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1464 HOLMESDALE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1464 HOLMESDALE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia