14586 East Zachary Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14586 East Zachary Drive

14586 East Zachary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14586 East Zachary Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Free Application! Conveniently located in the desired neighborhood that features Oceanway Elementary School! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App for Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Master Suite, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Patio, and Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/657460 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14586 East Zachary Drive have any available units?
14586 East Zachary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14586 East Zachary Drive have?
Some of 14586 East Zachary Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14586 East Zachary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14586 East Zachary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14586 East Zachary Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14586 East Zachary Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14586 East Zachary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14586 East Zachary Drive offers parking.
Does 14586 East Zachary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14586 East Zachary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14586 East Zachary Drive have a pool?
No, 14586 East Zachary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14586 East Zachary Drive have accessible units?
No, 14586 East Zachary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14586 East Zachary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14586 East Zachary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

