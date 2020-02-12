Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1456 Landau Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1456 Landau Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1456 Landau Road
1456 Landau Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Regency
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1456 Landau Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice town home in popular Kendall Point. Convenient location to major thoroughfares,shopping and dining. Great condition. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Good size kitchen and family room. Easy to see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1456 Landau Road have any available units?
1456 Landau Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1456 Landau Road currently offering any rent specials?
1456 Landau Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 Landau Road pet-friendly?
No, 1456 Landau Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1456 Landau Road offer parking?
No, 1456 Landau Road does not offer parking.
Does 1456 Landau Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1456 Landau Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 Landau Road have a pool?
No, 1456 Landau Road does not have a pool.
Does 1456 Landau Road have accessible units?
No, 1456 Landau Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 Landau Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1456 Landau Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1456 Landau Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1456 Landau Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
