Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1455 Oldenburg Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1455 Oldenburg Dr
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1455 Oldenburg Dr
1455 Oldenburg Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1455 Oldenburg Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 207380
Fully furnished home! Great location! $2100 a month. Includes monthly cleanings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207380
Property Id 207380
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5477990)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1455 Oldenburg Dr have any available units?
1455 Oldenburg Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1455 Oldenburg Dr have?
Some of 1455 Oldenburg Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1455 Oldenburg Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1455 Oldenburg Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 Oldenburg Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1455 Oldenburg Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1455 Oldenburg Dr offer parking?
No, 1455 Oldenburg Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1455 Oldenburg Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1455 Oldenburg Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 Oldenburg Dr have a pool?
No, 1455 Oldenburg Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1455 Oldenburg Dr have accessible units?
No, 1455 Oldenburg Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 Oldenburg Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1455 Oldenburg Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia