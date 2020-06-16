14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville

Amenities
Beautiful 3/3 Home on a large and quiet lot- Must see! - Spectacular home on 1.5 acres near Jacksonville Airport! Pristine condition and beautifully maintained, this home has fresh paint and brand new carpet throughout. Entertain and relax on large back porch overlooking the enormous backyard and a lake. This beautiful home is bright and airy with high ceilings, open concept, breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom suite is a must see with high tray ceiling, sliding glass door overlooking the backyard and a large bathroom with his and her sinks and closets. Pool table included! Call or text Kylie: 904-710-8955
Pet-friendly with owner approval for a non-refundable fee of $250.
Michelle Sherrill
Realtor
Cell: (904) 234-9696
Application fee of $55 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. First month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.
Centerbeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276
www.Centerbeamrealestate.com
