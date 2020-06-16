All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville

14520 Braddock Rd · No Longer Available
Location

14520 Braddock Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Forest Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool table
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/3 Home on a large and quiet lot- Must see! - Spectacular home on 1.5 acres near Jacksonville Airport! Pristine condition and beautifully maintained, this home has fresh paint and brand new carpet throughout. Entertain and relax on large back porch overlooking the enormous backyard and a lake. This beautiful home is bright and airy with high ceilings, open concept, breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom suite is a must see with high tray ceiling, sliding glass door overlooking the backyard and a large bathroom with his and her sinks and closets. Pool table included! Call or text Kylie: 904-710-8955

Pet-friendly with owner approval for a non-refundable fee of $250.

Call, text or email TODAY :

Michelle Sherrill
Realtor
Cell: (904) 234-9696

Qualifications:
Application fee of $55 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. First month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.

Centerbeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276
www.Centerbeamrealestate.com

(RLNE4650655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville have any available units?
14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville have?
Some of 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville currently offering any rent specials?
14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville pet-friendly?
Yes, 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville is pet friendly.
Does 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville offer parking?
No, 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville does not offer parking.
Does 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville have a pool?
No, 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville does not have a pool.
Does 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville have accessible units?
No, 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville does not have accessible units.
Does 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville have units with dishwashers?
No, 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville does not have units with dishwashers.
