1452 ASPENWOOD DR
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

1452 ASPENWOOD DR

1452 Aspenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1452 Aspenwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Regency

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Convenient to great shopping and I-295. Large open concept kitchen with a island. Open family room with a lake view. Downstairs study for a in house office. Also comes with a gazebo garden. Owner has only had one tenant who has kept the place in great condition. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

