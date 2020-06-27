Convenient to great shopping and I-295. Large open concept kitchen with a island. Open family room with a lake view. Downstairs study for a in house office. Also comes with a gazebo garden. Owner has only had one tenant who has kept the place in great condition. Don't miss out on this opportunity!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1452 ASPENWOOD DR have any available units?
1452 ASPENWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.