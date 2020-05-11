Rent Calculator
1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204
1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204
1448 Sioux Lookout Dr
·
Location
1448 Sioux Lookout Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park
Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Fresh and Clean! Newly painted and new flooring throughout, ready for new family. A three bedroom two bath. On suite for one bedroom with walk in closet. Vaulted ceilings, open living layout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204 have any available units?
1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204 have?
Some of 1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204 currently offering any rent specials?
1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204 pet-friendly?
No, 1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204 offer parking?
No, 1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204 does not offer parking.
Does 1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204 have a pool?
No, 1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204 does not have a pool.
Does 1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204 have accessible units?
No, 1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
