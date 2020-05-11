All apartments in Jacksonville
1448 SIOUX LOOKOUT DR 204

1448 Sioux Lookout Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1448 Sioux Lookout Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
range
Fresh and Clean! Newly painted and new flooring throughout, ready for new family. A three bedroom two bath. On suite for one bedroom with walk in closet. Vaulted ceilings, open living layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

