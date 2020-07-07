Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
1444 West 20th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
1444 West 20th Street
1444 20th Street West
·
No Longer Available
Location
1444 20th Street West, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Don't miss this wonderful home centrally located downtown. Section 8 is accepted.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1444 West 20th Street have any available units?
1444 West 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1444 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1444 West 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 West 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1444 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 1444 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1444 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 West 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 1444 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1444 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 1444 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1444 West 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1444 West 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1444 West 20th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
