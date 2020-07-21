All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 31 2019 at 2:39 PM

14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN

14409 Pebble Lake Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14409 Pebble Lake Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
range
Brand new energy saving single family house conveniently located to major roadways and close to shopping and restaurants. The open design has a kitchen which overlooks the dining room and family room area in addition to the eat-in kitchen nook. The gourmet kitchen features a large island and 42' cabinets. and hard solid counters all over. Stainless steel appliances, 9-ft ceiling throughout the first floor which provides a wonderful spacious feel. The extended covered patio with beautiful lake view.Total 4 bedrooms , one den downstairs , loft upstairs, 3.5 bathrooms, two car garage.Separate metersAvailable Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN have any available units?
14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN have?
Some of 14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN currently offering any rent specials?
14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN pet-friendly?
No, 14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN offer parking?
Yes, 14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN offers parking.
Does 14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN have a pool?
Yes, 14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN has a pool.
Does 14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN have accessible units?
No, 14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
