14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN

Amenities
Brand new energy saving single family house conveniently located to major roadways and close to shopping and restaurants. The open design has a kitchen which overlooks the dining room and family room area in addition to the eat-in kitchen nook. The gourmet kitchen features a large island and 42' cabinets. and hard solid counters all over. Stainless steel appliances, 9-ft ceiling throughout the first floor which provides a wonderful spacious feel. The extended covered patio with beautiful lake view.Total 4 bedrooms , one den downstairs , loft upstairs, 3.5 bathrooms, two car garage.Separate metersAvailable Now