14409 PEBBLE LAKE LN

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Brand new energy saving single family house conveniently located to major roadways and close to shopping and restaurants. The open design has a kitchen which overlooks the dining room and family room area in addition to the eat-in kitchen nook. The gourmet kitchen features a large island and 42' cabinets. and hard solid counters all over. Stainless steel appliances, 9-ft ceiling throughout the first floor which provides a wonderful spacious feel. The extended covered patio with beautiful lake view.Total 4 bedrooms , one den downstairs , loft upstairs, 3.5 bathrooms, two car garage.Separate metersAvailable Now