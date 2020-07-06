All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 14406 South Woodfield Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
14406 South Woodfield Circle
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:39 PM

14406 South Woodfield Circle

14406 Woodfield Cir S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Greenland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14406 Woodfield Cir S, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
14406 South Woodfield Circle Available 03/16/20 4BR 2BA Single Family, Single Level Rental in Southridge - close to I95, I295, Old St Augustine Rd, Fenced in Back Yard, Tile and Carpet, 2 Car Garage - Hard to find 4 bedroom 2 bath Single family - single level rental with 1,732 sq ft of living, located in the community of Southridge off Old St Augustine Road and is conveniently located with easy access to the 95 and 295 freeways. A quick 20 minute trip to visit St Augustine!

The home features a formal dining room off the kitchen. The kitchen and living area are Open Concept. The features modern matching white appliances with a glass cook top range and built in microwave. Lots of cabinet and counter space and separate pantry. The kitchen overlooks the living area and boasts a breakfast bar in addition to separate dining area.

The master suite with master ensuite with dual vanities and separate glass enclosed walk in shower and walk in closet. All the bedrooms are similar in size with reach in closets and include ceiling fans.

Enjoy the fenced in backyard with a paved patio area. There is a front entry 2 car garage. All located in a beautiful area conveniently located with easy access to anywhere within minutes.

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance.

Applications can be completed online and processed in the order received:
Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/305c3248-b695-403f-9cdc-c35c0a2b0fcc

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
Call 904-520-4283 X1631 to see this property.

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5513503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14406 South Woodfield Circle have any available units?
14406 South Woodfield Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14406 South Woodfield Circle have?
Some of 14406 South Woodfield Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14406 South Woodfield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14406 South Woodfield Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14406 South Woodfield Circle pet-friendly?
No, 14406 South Woodfield Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14406 South Woodfield Circle offer parking?
Yes, 14406 South Woodfield Circle offers parking.
Does 14406 South Woodfield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14406 South Woodfield Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14406 South Woodfield Circle have a pool?
No, 14406 South Woodfield Circle does not have a pool.
Does 14406 South Woodfield Circle have accessible units?
No, 14406 South Woodfield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14406 South Woodfield Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 14406 South Woodfield Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia